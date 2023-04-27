MOREHEAD CITY – It’s no secret that people love all-things-animals related on social media. It’s often relatable, funny and tends to bring people together.
Morehead Citys Parks and Recreation Sports Coordinator Deylan Buntyn is doing just that through content creation of his two cats. He has accumulated over one million followers on TikTok in the last two years and has grown to 127,000 followers on Instagram, all due to going viral from videos on his cats. Buntyn is considered the official “cat dad” of TikTok and is still growing on both platforms at a steady rate.
Buntyn is a 32-year-old content creator who had no intention of going viral. Once he did, he decided to keep creating consistent content to see where it could take him. It led to over a million followers. His content revolves around being a cat parent and tries to make relatable videos for all animal parents and caretakers.
As COVID-19 took off, so did TikTok. Both long-time and aspiring content creators moved to the rapidly growing format to see what it could do for their content and online engagement. Buntyn started on TikTok in 2021 as a way to connect with more people and started posting videos for fun. Now he’s constantly editing or creating cat-content, participating in the latest trends or making his own and promoting brands through various and ongoing brand deals.
“I started videos as a joke, just to see what could happen,” Buntyn said. “My videos just sort of took off. My first viral video was what I call ‘the emotional rollercoaster.’ My cat is very expressive and makes a lot of funny faces.” Buntyn does this by stitching his videos to all sorts of bizarre videos on TikTok’s feeds. “I try to make funny content. I use a lot of effects and filters. I do lots of satirical stuff,” he added. “Depending on how I’m feeling in my free time, I’ll make anywhere between 2-10 videos. This stuff makes people happy, so why not?”
TikTok comments from Buntyn’s videos:
Over the past month, Buntyn has earned over 70,000 new followers on Instagram. Over the past week, Buntyn has earned 200,000 new followers on TikTok. His audience tends to draw in males between the ages of 20 to mid-30s and women between the ages of 13 to mid-40s. After his first viral videos, Buntyn earned 5,000-7,000 followers. Over the course of the last two years, he’s taken over nearly 10 trends resulting in being No. 1 in the category. This sort of growth has allowed him to make significant earnings via creator funds through the app.
When it comes to working with brand deals, he often works with Pretty Litter, a non-clump and lightweight litter designed to change colors to help cat owners keep track of their cats’ health and has even begun to work with famous singers to promote their music.
“I try to work with people that I feel I can relate to and feel comfortable with,” Buntyn said.
Buntyn will also tend to reach out to brands he likes and feels will align with his content, but his content is popular enough that it seems brands are constantly reaching out to him. He’s currently working with Pawaii and their Wireless Pet Water Fountain, an eight-stage filtration system that works as a hydration tracker for pets through Pawaii’s app.
When asked about his favorite part of being able to create such popular content and feeling successful in what he does, Buntyn emphasized being able to connect with and help others. “I love being able to connect with people. I’m doing it because it makes people happy. There’s a lot of depression out there and on the internet, and I get a lot of comments of people saying, ‘thank you,’ or ‘this made me laugh.’ That’s a good feeling, and I want to be able to keep doing that.”
Buntyn can be found via Instagram by searching ‘76dmb76’ and via TikTok by searching ‘deylanbuntyn’.
His business email for social media inquiries and partnerships is deylanbuntyn@gmail.com.
