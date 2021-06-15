BY ZACK NALLY
NEWS-TIMES
MOREHEAD CITY — Big Rock Landing was pure chaos on Tuesday as Natural backed into the weigh station with a 7-footer.
Lightning danced in every direction as rain pelted the docks and the gathering crowd. Draped in ponchos and holding umbrellas, onlookers craned their neck to watch the blue marlin get hoisted out of the 56-foot Scarbourough from Beaufort by the scales.
Capt. Carl Beale threw his hands up when the length of fish was finally on full display, but the whole crew erupted in celebration when weigh master Randy Gregory yelled out the weight – 521.6 pounds.
The catch reeled in by angler Jonathan Fulcher was good enough for the top spot on the 63rd annual Big Rock leaderboard and handed Natural the Fabulous Fisherman’s instant prize of $828,750. If it holds the lead for the remainder of the week, Natural could walk away with a whopping $2.51 million from the tournament’s record $4.74 million purse.
The boat hooked the marlin at 10 a.m. and Fulcher fought it for almost four hours, boating it at 1:50 p.m. and hitting the scales at 5.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said. “It’s epic. Bucket list. I had a lot of dreams about this, but I never really thought it would happen. We have two more days to fish, so we’ll get back at it and see what happens.”
Natural’s 21-pound cushion over the Fabulous Fisherman’s 500-pound minimum was fortunate, considering the boat had to stall before reaching the weigh station to allow a nasty band of inclement weather to pass.
The chaos of the Natural’s arrival was rooted in the thunderstorm that swept over the weigh station around 30 minutes the boat was slated to show. Add to that, a non-Big Rock affiliated 21-foot boat started taking on water and issued a mayday call during the weighing while at the same time, a medical emergency broke out at the docks that required multiple EMS vehicles to crowd the scene.
Before the chaotic ending, day 2 of the tournament was actually pretty quiet. Only 159 of the 270 boats ventured offshore with the threat of rain in the forecast. Captains had their eye on the impact of Topical Storm Bill, which formed off the coast of Cape Hatteras and is expected to move away from land.
Those who stayed to port – boats can only fish 4 of 6 days in the tournament – spent the day grilling burgers and ribs on the docks. On the water, the bite was relatively slow, with captains radioing in to ask Big Rock Radio operator Randy Ramsey to entertain them with a story.
When lines came out of the water at 2 p.m., Carumba, On Point, Carterican and Annie O were all still hooked up. On Point, Carterican and Annie O released their blue marlin but Carumba lost its fish when the hook pulled.
After two days of fishing, the record field of boats have only produced two blue marlin at the scales. Following Seas of Palm Beach, Fla., is in second place now with a 448.8-pounder reeled in by Kirk Kellogg. The Charlie Vanderbeck-captained boat is in line to win $453,063 for its catch.
Outlier of Fitzgerald, Ga., still leads the weekly release category with 650 points for the release of a blue marlin and a white marlin. The boat, captained by Ryan Riggs, already won the Monday daily release prize of $66,583 and is in line to win another $207,188 for the weekly category.
Starflite holds second place with 525 points and could win the weekly second prize worth $124,313 if it hands on to the spot. Bankwalker also has 525 points, but scored its releases after Starflite so it could place third and win $82,875.
There were 17 releases on Tuesday, including 12 blue marlin releases, four white marlin and one sailfish. That brings the weekly total to 58 with 39 blue marlin releases, 12 white marlin and 7 sailfish.
In the gamefish category, Low Profile still leads the Winner Take All dolphin category with a 41.4-pounder reeled in by Sam Franck. Capt. Dee Logan and the boat could win $529,125 if it holds the lead. The largest dolphin to hit the docks on Tuesday was a 24.3-pounder off Sweet Caroline.
Bill Collector brought in the tournament’s biggest tuna on Monday, a 52.3-pounder that won $2,000 in daily prizes and could $5,000 more in weekly prizes. No wahoo have been weighed this week.
Lines go in the water Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. On Saturday, the schedule changes to 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.