Santa coming to spread cheer around Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be spreading holiday cheer Saturday as they ride around several Morehead City neighborhoods atop a firetruck.
The city is organizing the event in lieu of a traditional Christmas parade, which was originally scheduled to take place Saturday but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be riding around from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the following route:
- Starting at 4th and Evans streets, heading west to 20th Street by driving past the marlin fountain.
- Drive by the Pelican Point Mobile Home Park entrance.
- Circle around 1034 Treatment Plant Road Apartments.
- Blair Farm Parkway to clubhouse.
- Snowy Egret Drive to clubhouse.
- Country Club Run by clubhouse.
- Circle around Country Club Apartments at 4600 Country Club Road.
- Blue Point Bay Apartments.
- Vinings at Wildwood apartments.
- Ending the route by driving by Mitchell Village Community Park on Holly Lane.
Officials encourage families to stand on their porches to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus as they drive by. Residents should check Morehead City social media feeds for live route updates Saturday.
