BEAUFORT — Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pine Knoll Shores police arrested Andrew Tyler Lewis, 26, of New Bern Tuesday following an internet crimes against children, or ICAC, investigation, according to a Wednesday release from law enforcement.
According to the release, task force investigators received a tip of alleged sex offenses involving a 13-year-old female victim in the vicinity of Highway 24 outside of Morehead City. The investigation lasted a month, the release continues.
Officials charged Mr. Lewis with statutory sex offense with a child and placed him in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $300,000 bond.
He is scheduled for a first court appearance Wednesday morning.
No further information was released.
CORRECTION: This article was updated at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, to correct the first name of the individual, which was initially provided incorrectly by law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.