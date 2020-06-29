BEAUFORT — Carteret County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Mitchell Leroy McIver, 27, of Morehead City, following a shooting incident that occurred on Hibbs Road in Newport.
According to a release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence just after 4 p.m. Sunday after Mr. McIver allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend. He is accused of telling the 47-year-old victim he was going to kill her and followed up by allegedly firing 14 rounds from a semi-automatic handgun into her home.
Detective J. Henderson, who is investigating the case, reported five rounds struck the residence in the direction of where the victim was allegedly standing inside. The victim was not injured in the incident.
Mr. McIver allegedly fled the scene following the shooting, but was taken into custody a short time later by Newport police, who located the defendant on Chatham Street and Market Street.
Mr. McIver was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He had his first court appearance Monday morning and is being held on a $5.1 million bond. Mr. McIver also faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
