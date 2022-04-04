HARLOWE — Since 2017, Misplaced Mutts has fostered and rehabilitated thousands of dogs thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers.
As the need for more fosters and space has increased due to the large number of homeless pets, the nonprofit is now in search of a permanent home to house and find forever homes for a wide variety of dogs and cats.
“Right now, we’re basically a foster program, and we need a shelter that would include an adoption center and sanctuary,” Misplaced Mutts Director Carrie Huber said Thursday. “Our fosters are maxed out.”
Ms. Huber said she currently cares for several dogs at a house and piece of property she and Misplaced Mutts President Bea Hamilton rent in the Harlowe area. The four-acre tract has a large pond, where she said many of the abused or special needs animals have been rehabilitated.
“We specialize in special needs cases,” she said. “We’ve rehabilitated hundreds of dogs at this pond. We call it the magic pond because it’s been amazing to watch the transformation that takes place in some of these dogs when they can just experience being out in nature.”
While they rent the land and home, the nonprofit has been allowed to put up fencing and create several large areas for dogs to run. They also want to start fostering more cats.
They have begun fundraising for the future piece of property and so far have raised about $21,000.
In addition to fundraising for the purchase of land, the nonprofit continues to fundraise to keep up with the expenses of fostering and finding homes for the many dogs that are cared for. With many of their charges special needs, the medical bills are tremendous, according to Ms. Huber.
“We probably average $6,000 to $10,000 per month just on the medical expenses,” she said. “We have five three-legged dogs right now, and we have dogs that need surgery. We pay to have dogs neutered and spayed. We pay for heartworm medication, shampoos for skin conditions, X-rays and vaccinations.”
Those who volunteer with Misplaced Mutts find themselves busy not only fostering pets at their homes, but transporting them to medical appointments and adoption events.
“If we didn’t have the support of our fosters, we couldn’t do any of this,” Ms. Huber said. “We always need more fosters and volunteers.”
In addition, some volunteers, like Kaitlin Hawkinson, help rehabilitate dogs that have behavioral issues. Ms. Hawkinson said she found out about the nonprofit while volunteering at the Carteret County Humane Society in Newport.
She said she had been working with a dog, Juliette, at CCHS that had behavioral issues. Misplaced Mutts, which rescues many dogs struggling in shelter settings, decided to take Juliette to their property in Harlowe.
Because Juliette was so bonded with Ms. Hawkinson, she decided to continue working with her at Misplaced Mutts.
“I followed Juliette here,” Ms. Hawkinson said. “She’s blossomed so much here, so I decided to continue volunteering for them.”
Misplaced Mutts takes many dogs with physical and behavioral issues that most shelters would euthanize.
“We take blind dogs, deaf dogs, dogs that have hip and skin issues,” Ms. Huber said.
While the goal is always to find the perfect home for each dog, Ms. Huber said some will probably never be able to be adopted because of the severe abuse or neglect they experienced.
“We’ve adopted out about 1,600 dogs since 2017, and we’re starting to do more cats,” she said. “But there are some dogs that we know will probably always remain with us.”
That’s one reason Ms. Huber said the nonprofit needs to purchase property to continue their work.
Those interested in donating toward the land purchase or the work of Misplaced Mutts can write checks to Misplaced Mutts and mail them to P.O. Box 58, Beaufort, NC, 28516. Make a note in the memo line if the donation is for the land or other needs. Tax-deductible donations are also accepted online at MisplacedMutts.com.
Those interested in volunteering or becoming a foster for Misplaced Mutts can email misplacedmutts@gmail.com.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
