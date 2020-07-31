RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency declaration Friday as the state prepares for Hurricane Isaias.
As of Friday afternoon, Isaias is a category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and could possibly make landfall early next week along the North Carolina coast.
The state of emergency related to COVID-19 remains in place.
This is a developing report.
