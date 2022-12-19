SALTER PATH — N.C. Sea Grant in January will once again host its highly successful young commercial fishers training program or “Fish Camp” in Salter Path on Tuesday through Wednesday, Jan. 10-12.
According to Sara E. Mirabilio, fisheries specialist with Sea Grant, this is a great time to get together with others in the industry to talk to scientists, fish managers and other professionals and build much-needed relationships.
“Everyone I’ve talked to that has gone through this program highly recommends it,” she said. “All young commercial fishermen are encouraged to come, even junior and seniors in high school with parental permission.”
On Friday, Jan. 13, the day following the camp, Sea Grant has partnered with Alaska Marine Safety Education Association (AMSEA) to conduct a drill instructor class. Sea Grant has paid for this class which normally costs $225 per person.
During the camp, Sea Grant’s fisheries specialists, Scott Baker and Mirabilio, will gather a rising generation of commercial fishing men and women to learn from each other and from other professionals across the seafood community. The camp will be at the Trinity Center in Salter Path.
New this year, a trainer from AMSEA will provide a safety-at-sea short course the last day of camp. This will be a “mini” safety session.
Participants will receive two nights’ lodging, meals and modest compensation from lost income from attending. Space is limited.
For more information, call Mirabilio at 252-475-5488 or email semirabi@ncsu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.