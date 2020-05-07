Morehead City gets new CRS rating

MOREHEAD CITY — Residents in certain flood zones will see a reduction in their flood insurance premiums through the National Flood Insurance Program thanks to a new rating in the Community Rating System.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which runs the CRS, notified Morehead City officials in an April 1 letter the city has achieved a Class 6 designation.
“The floodplain management activities implemented by your community qualify it for a 20 percent discount on flood insurance premiums for NFIP policies issued or renewed in Special Flood Hazard Areas on or after May 1, 2020,” FEMA’s letter reads, in part. “This savings is a tangible result of the flood mitigation activities your community implements to protect lives and reduce property damage.”
The new rating means Morehead City residents living in zones VE or AE on the NFIP flood insurance rate map qualify for a 20% discount on flood insurance premiums, and those in zones X or shaded X qualify for 10% discount. According to FEMA’s letter, preferred risk polices in zones B, C and X are not eligible for the CRS discount.
Standard-rated flood insurance policies, the letter continues, in zones B, C, X, D, AR and A99 are limited to a 10% discount in class 1-6 communities and 5% in class 7-9 communities.
“The rates for the above-mentioned policies already reflect significant premium reductions,” the letter states.
The new rates apply to policies issued or renewed on or after May 1. Residents can check their zone on the NFIP flood insurance rate map online at fris.nc.gov/fris/.
Morehead City Planning Director Sandi Watkins presented the news about the city’s new rating during a partially virtual city council workshop Tuesday morning. The matter will be included on the consent agenda for the city council’s regular monthly meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
“We’re thrilled residents will be able to save some money on their flood insurance, especially during this COVID-19 Pandemic where every penny counts,” Ms. Watkins said in a Morehead City release announcing the new rating. “This savings is a tangible result of the floodplain management activities our community implements to protect lives and reduce property damage.”
FEMA’s letter lists the various activities Morehead City has carried out, including outreach projects, open space preservation and numerous other efforts, to achieve the Class 6 rating. The rating is automatically renewed annually on a five-year cycle of verification, as long as there are no “NFIP noncompliance actions.”
The city says for any flood insurance related questions, contact the planning and inspections department at 252-726-6848, ext. 125.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.