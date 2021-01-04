County adds 59 COVID-19 cases over long weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — County health officials reported Monday 59 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Carteret County since Thursday, with active cases declining over the long holiday weekend but hospitalizations increasing.
The county reported 265 active COVID-19 cases Monday, down by 55 from Thursday. Officials have confirmed 2,988 overall cases since March, with 2,607 people reportedly recovered from the disease and 26 dead.
Carteret Health Care reported a jump in hospitalizations Monday with 16 patients currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms. That ties the record for most hospitalizations at the facility at a time.
Statewide, North Carolina reported a new record high for hospitalizations Monday, which exceeded 3,600 for the first time. The state’s percentage positivity rate also hit an all-time high Monday at 16.5%, with Carteret County’s percentage positivity rate standing at 10%.
