Newport joins Cedar Point in request to change sales tax revenue distribution

NEWPORT — As town officials begin work on budgets for the next fiscal year, Newport is seeking a change to Carteret County’s sales tax distribution method.
Newport officials are formally requesting the county switch from distributing sales tax revenue by the ad valorem, or property value-based, method to per capita method, based on population. Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said in an interview Tuesday with the News-Times this matter has been a point of discussion for town council for the last seven years.
“Now there are some other towns interested,” he said, noting Cape Carteret and Cedar Point were two towns he knew of that are also interested in a switch.
The Newport council, meanwhile, presented its request to commissioners at the Feb. 15 county board meeting. Mayor Dennis Barber spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to appeal to the board, and Mr. Chadwick said he expects commissioners will discuss the request at its planning retreat Wednesday, March 3.
“Our town representatives, the town of Newport, asks that you revisit the topic and change this formula,” Mayor Barber said Feb. 15. “…The only thing we’re asking for is this money to be distributed per capita because each town and each person that lives here full-time deserves to get the same amount of money as somebody that’s here part-time on vacation.”
One reason Newport officials are pushing for a change now is the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Interstate 42 expansion project. The state is set to extend the interstate from Raleigh to connect to Highway 70 near the Craven-Carteret line.
Mr. Chadwick said a large part of the additional tax revenue would be used to prepare for the growth and property development the interstate project is expected to bring.
“When this happens, the growth will be on the mainland,” he said. “When I-40 went to Wilmington, it was surrounding towns near the beach that grew. The population has exploded (around Wilmington) and we know that’s what will happen here with I-42.”
At its regular work session Feb. 19, the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to request county officials change the distribution, and Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker, who was present at that meeting, said he believes his town will also support the change.
Mr. Chadwick said Newport officials want to change the method both because it will bring more tax revenue to the town and because it’s easier.
“The population doesn’t change that much (from year to year),” he said. “For ad valorem, there’s such a discrepancy based on (tax) levies…you’d be taking away revenue from other towns. Everybody knows about what their population will be each year.”
A change in distribution method would be a boon for Newport in terms of sales tax revenue. Mr. Chadwick said in fiscal 2019-2020, Newport received about $580,000 in the revenue under the existing ad valorem method, but he estimates the town would have received an additional $900,000 had it been distributed based on population.
“We’ve got the second-largest population in the county, but only five towns receive less than we do with ad valorem (distribution),” Mr. Chadwick said.
By population, Morehead City is the largest town in Carteret County.
Bogue councilmen, during a special meeting Thursday in town hall off Highway 24, voted unanimously to ask the county to distribute on a population-based method, as well.
Mayor Bobby O’Chat said the difference in the amount of revenue the town would get under the per capita system is big.
“Under the current ad valorem system, we got $15,000 to $16,000,” he said. “In the per capita system, we’d end up with about $217,000.”
Bogue has relatively little of the valuable waterfront land towns on the island have, and a big chunk of the land within its corporate limits is federally owned – Bogue Field, an auxiliary land strip for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point – so it doesn’t have tax value for the town.
“I feel like they (island towns) are getting a lot more of the sales tax revenue than they should,” Mayor O’Chat said. “Per-capita would be more equitable.”
Not all municipalities are in support of changing sales tax distribution, however. Officials from the beach towns on Bogue Banks have generally been opposed to such a change. Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper has voiced at previous public meetings his opposition, saying it would cost the resort area a large amount in revenue.
Pine Knoll Shores Mayor John Brodman voiced his own opposition Wednesday in a group email to town residents, homeowners and taxpayers.
“A change in the distribution method, if it were to occur, would be exceptionally harmful to Pine Knoll Shores and other towns on Bogue Banks,” he wrote. “Bogue Banks towns have relatively high property values, large number of second homeowners, but relatively small full-time populations.
As a result, a switch to a per capita method would effectively remove a large number of visitors and second homeowners, who are legitimate taxpayers in the county, from the equation,” he continued.
Mayor Brodman went on to say the mayors of the Bogue Banks towns “with the support of Beaufort” are encouraging county commissioners to continue distributing sales tax revenue by the ad valorem method.
Beaufort Town Manager John Day confirmed that municipality will join the island towns in opposition to the change. He estimates if the switch was enacted, Beaufort would lose around $300,000 this year and close to $500,000 next fiscal year.
Such a loss would be troubling, Mayor Brodman noted in his email.
“A sudden change in the method of distribution, in the midst of a pandemic when many things are changing, is likely to create a very unfair and challenging situation,” he concluded.
Reporters Brad Rich, Elise Clouser and Jackie Starkey contributed to this report.
