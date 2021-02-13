MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees approved criteria Tuesday that will be used when distributing state bonus pay to employees.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said the N.C. Department of Community Colleges distributes funds to each community college that meets certain performance measures. It’s then up to the institutions to distribute the funds to employees, usually a one-time bonus based on a salary percentage.
Funds for 2020-21 were given out in November, but last fall board members asked the college’s administration to develop a set of criteria for employees to meet in order to receive bonuses beginning with the 2021-22 year.
In order to receive a bonus, employees must now meet the following requirements:
· Must be permanent full- or part-time employee.
· For 2021-22, the employee must have been hired no later than Jan. 16, 2021, and be employed at the time bonuses are given.
· Employee must not have an active or open “corrective action” or “improvement plan” on file.
· The employee must participate in certain campus community requirements, such as college graduation, employee meetings, professional development days and submit performance evaluation materials on time.
· Employees must also participate in at least two other campus activities, such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day or Foundation events.
CCC Board of Trustee Chairperson Melodie Darden said she appreciated the administration’s work on establishing criteria for the bonuses.
“I’m thrilled with the criteria. It’s specific, useable and provides incentive,” she said.
For 2020-21, the performance bonus rate was 2.06%. The rate for 2021-22 has not been established because the college doesn’t yet know how much it will receive for 2021-22, according to CCC Finance Officer Steve Davis.
He said to calculate the bonus distributions, all state-funded employees except the president are pooled and a percentage is derived based on the total amount of the allocation given to the community college. This provides a minimum percentage for each qualified employee. The same percentage is then applied to all other eligible employees paid by Carteret County or other funds. The only exception is the president’s bonus, which is paid by the county.
The percentage cap for bonuses is currently 2.5%
All eligible faculty and staff will receive a minimum bonus or a percentage of their salary, whichever is greater.
In other action, the board:
· Approved a mobile communications device policy for employees who use their phones for work. The policy states employees are responsible for the protection and retention of business data conducted on the device.
· Celebrated the donation of $10,000 to the CCC Foundation to establish the Sandi Malone Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will be for students majoring in horticulture technology because Ms. Malone loved gardening.
· Heard updates from administrators, including the announcement that culinary students began meeting for classes in the new Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center Monday.
· Met the college’s new Student Ambassadors, who will attend functions, give tours and represent the college as needed. They are Jamee Rose, Makayla Gaitan, Edward Dennis, Victoria Washington and Nyquan Wilson.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
