Reporter's note: To see the initial report on this incident click here.
BEAUFORT — A recreational boat sank Thursday morning in Beaufort Inlet and four people aboard were pulled from the water, one initially unresponsive.
A Morehead City-based charter boat, Reel Adventure, owned and captained by Zach Willis of Reel Adventure Charters, picked up three of the people, while TowBoatUS dispatched a vessel and picked up the fourth.
Capt. Willis said he was doing a charter for Chasin’ Tails Outdoors of Atlantic Beach when the incident occurred.
“I looked back (toward shore) and saw the boat flipped over and people in the water,” he said. “I said, ‘We’ve got to go help this crowd.’”
His crew was able to get one person out of the water and into the boat quickly, but there were two more on top of the sinking vessel.
One man was holding another, his grandfather, and the grandfather was “foaming … in the process of drowning,” Capt. Willis said. “He had a pulse and was breathing, but he wasn’t responsive at all.”
Capt. Willis had two military veterans and two nurses on his boat, and once they got the two men out of the water, “they (the nurses) started doing real hard sternum chest rubs” on the grandfather, he said.
“Seawater was just pouring out of his mouth,” Capt. Willis added.
They took the three recued boaters to U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Macon in Atlantic Beach for transport by Atlantic Beach emergency personnel to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Capt. Willis said the grandfather regained consciousness about two minutes before the ambulance arrived.
Neither Capt. Willis nor Capt. Lee Sykes of TowboatUS knew the names of the people rescued from the waves.
Capt. Willis said he was glad he was in the right place at the right time to help, because a few more minutes and the grandfather would not have survived.
According to Capt. Sykes, a division of Atlantic Coast Marine Group, the call about the sinking boat and people in the water came into his business about 9 a.m. from the charter boat.
Atlantic Beach Fire Department Chief Mike Simpson could not release the name of any of those transported and did not know where the boaters were from. CHC Marketing and Community Relations Director Michelle Lee said she couldn’t check on the patient’s status without a name.
But Chief Simpson confirmed the grandfather was conscious and breathing when loaded onto the ambulance at the Coast Guard station.
TowBoatUS raised the boat and towed it to its location in Beaufort. The company discovered a plug was missing from the boat, a center console Bayrunner, and likely caused it to take on water and sink, Capt. Sykes said.
