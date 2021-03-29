Emerald Isle paid parking program starts Thursday under private management

EMERALD ISLE — The payment kiosks are in place, and the new, privately managed paid parking system will begin Thursday morning at Emerald Isle’s two major beach access facilities.
“We’re a go,” Anna Smith, spokesperson for the town, said Friday.
The kiosks are in the parking lots at the eastern and western beach accesses. Fees range from as low as $2 per hour in spring to as high as $4 per hour in the peak summer months of tourism season.
The system will be managed by NCParking, a company town commissioners hired during their meeting on March 10.
It replaces the previous town-managed parking program, which had a flat fee of $10 per day, in effect only Friday through Sunday and holidays during the tourism season. The new system is in effect daily during the tourism season.
Customers will pay with an accompanying smartphone app or with a debit or credit card. Cash payments are not accepted.
Town residents and property owners can park free of charge with a sticker from the town. Handicapped persons and disabled veterans can also park free with stickers from the town.
The change has angered some people, particularly those who live nearby but are not town residents and visit the beach often.
The company will employ “ambassadors” to help customers, especially those who are less capable of dealing with technology.
NCParking has committed to trying to hire people who performed similar duties for the town before the change in management of the lots, Ms. Smith said.
“Hiring is in process,” she said.
Those who use the smartphone app, Passport Parking, to pay will be able to add extra time without returning to the lot. Once a visitor has checked into the lot and had their vehicle’s license plate scanned, they will receive a warning 30 minutes before the permit expires.
The app, available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, also can tell you if spaces are available in the lots before you get there.
Violations will be handled by the company, and are considered civil penalties, not criminal.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
