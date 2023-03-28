BEAUFORT - The Carteret County Board of Commissioners has proposed to add Stanton Landing to the Beaufort fire district, pending the agreement of the town.
The matter was discussed Monday by the North River Volunteer Fire Department and the Beaufort Board of Commissioners at a workshop meeting held at the Train Depot in Beaufort.
Stanton Landing is currently part of the North River Fire Department's district. County commissioners believe the change would be beneficial for citizens with staffing coverage at Beaufort Station 2 just one mile away from the community while the distance to the North River station is several miles out.
Due to the close nature of Stanton Landing and the volume of aid requests in that area, Beaufort Fire Chief Tony Ray expects the department could handle the coverage without incurring any additional costs to the town. Also, the inclusion of new residents would bring the Beaufort Fire Department approximately $22,000 in extra tax revenue per year.
The move is also expected to improve emergency response times and reduce insurance cost to residents in the area by approximately 30 percent due to premiums that would change as being part of the Beaufort fire district.
Unfortunately for the North River Fire Department, the Stanton Landing area is responsible for roughly half of the department's tax base. Without being responsible for Stanton, the New River Fire Department would lose an estimated $30,000 to $35,000 in tax revenue, roughly half their budget, per year.
"I've worked at a volunteer fire department, and any time we were talking about a dollar loss, that meant less equipment, less potential life saving for that community," said Commissioner Melvin Cooper. "I think the county needs to come up with something better than what they are proposing. I have no qualms with us trying to cover Stanton, but at the same time for a fire department to lose any dollars is just a tragedy."
Cooper's concerns were echoed by his fellow Commissioner Bob Terwilliger who lamented over the possible funding reduction for North River.
"What these guys did for that community after Hurricane Florence was unbelievable," Terwilliger said. "People who had nothing after the storm, these guys were right there helping out. If we do this, they might not be around next time Florence comes through. In government, we are supposed to be looking ahead and helping the residents, towns and entities position themselves for the future."
The change will come again before the Beaufort board in April during its regular meeting.
If approved by both the town and the County Board of Commissioners, the change will take effect on July 1, 2023.
