CARTERET COUNTY — Croatan High School senior Josh Jachimiak has received the ProStart National Certificate of Achievement.
In order to be eligible for the National ProStart COA, a student must pass the National Restaurant Association’s year one and year two certification exams and complete a minimum of 400 hours of mentored work experience in the food service industry.
He has been in the Career and Technical Education foods program since the fall of his freshman year.
ProStart is a CTE program that unites the food service industry and the classroom to teach high school students culinary skills and restaurant management principles, as well as employability skills such as communication, teamwork, professionalism and time management.
While enrolled at CHS, Mr. Jachimiak has taken foods & nutrition I, foods & nutrition II and ProStart I. While dual-enrolled at Carteret Community College, he completed ProStart II under the direction of chef James Clarkson.
He was a member of the high school’s ProStart Culinary Team in 2019. During that time, he participated in the state level competition at Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte.
Mr. Jachimiak has gained 800 hours of industry experience in local restaurants over the past two years, working at Caribsea in Emerald Isle, Floyd’s 1921 and Friendly Market in Morehead City. He has volunteered for foods-related experiences at Hope Mission and for various after-school activities at CHS. He is also an Eagle Scout.
In the fall, he plans to pursue his associate’s degree in culinary arts from CCC and transfer to N.C. State University to major in food sciences.
