August occupancy tax revenues top $2M for first time, making 15 consecutive months of record collections

CARTERET COUNTY — Occupancy tax revenues for the month of August topped $2 million for the first time ever this year, continuing a now 15-month streak of record-breaking monthly collections that began amid the pandemic.
Carteret County hotels, motels, vacation condominiums and rentals took in $2,175,388 in occupancy tax collections during August, a roughly 19%, or $344,778, increase over collections in August 2020. The latest revenue figures are contained in County Shore Protection Office manager Greg Rudolph’s monthly report to the County Beach Commission, which met Monday.
According to the report, August marks the 15th consecutive month in which the monthly collection record has been eclipsed, a streak that began in June 2020 and hasn’t abated since. It’s also the first time collections have surpassed $2 million in the month of August, Mr. Rudolph pointed out.
Before this year, only the month of July ever topped $2 million in revenue, and it had only happened twice before — in 2017 and again in 2020. Now, the county is on a three-month, $2 million-plus streak, and June and August have joined July in the “$2 million month” club, so to speak.
Several things could be driving the record occupancy collection streak.
“There is definitely some tea leaf reading involved with this, but I believe a lot of vacationers who used to hop on plane to reach their destination couldn’t in 2020 and discovered the Crystal Coast – they like it (and why not), and are coming back to vacation again and/or are investing in the area,” he wrote in an email to the News-Times this week. “Couple this with remote working options still in effect for many or are even now permanent and that creates even more visitation.
“Plus our (Tourism Development Authority) and the Communities are doing a wonderful job promoting the shoulder seasons, and that is gaining traction as well,” he continued, referencing a recent push by officials to encourage more visitation during the off seasons.
Mr. Rudolph pointed out other factors that aren’t strictly due to increased tourism could be contributing to the phenomenon, as well, such as higher rates at hotels and other lodgings. Even if visitation is the same, higher rates would lead to increased occupancy tax revenues.
Whatever the cause, the result is collections that are up nearly 48% for this calendar year compared to the previous one. Through August, occupancy taxes this year total $10,089,563, so far. The total for 2020 was $9,004,643, meaning the county has already eclipsed last year’s total collections just eight months into 2021. The total for calendar year 2019 was $7.52 million.
“If the last 4 months of the calendar year have the same totals as that of 2020, then the 2021 collection will exceed $12,000,000,” Mr. Rudolph wrote in his monthly report.
Collections are up across all sectors, the report continues, including hotel/motel, condo/cottage and “other,” which includes online bookings. In recent years, the “other” category has consistently seen the most growth, but Mr. Rudolph cautioned many of those reservations are derived from the rental of traditional vacation condos and cottages, just not through a rental agency.
Occupancy tax revenues — derived from a 6% tax on gross receipts from all temporary lodgings in the county — are split 50/50 between the TDA, which uses the funds primarily for advertising, and the county’s beach nourishment fund.
The fund is estimated to stand at approximately $19.6 million as of the end of August. And while revenues are up, the county also has significant beach-related expenditures. Mr. Rudolph said officials are in the process of paying $566,040.06 for phase three of the Emerald Isle beach nourishment project. The county also owes state officials $4,031,063.78 in reimbursement for Hurricane Florence recovery projects.
Mr. Rudolph said the $4 million reimbursement arose from an agreement between the state and county to split costs on certain beach nourishment efforts. He said while the Federal Emergency Management Agency is paying 100% of the cost to replace the portion of sand lost during Florence, any sand placed in excess of that amount was to be paid 50/50 between the state and the county. The state provided roughly $20 million for the excess sand-placing project. Of that, the county spent around $16 million of the state’s money, matched by its own beach nourishment reserve funds, leaving $4 million unspent to be paid back to the state.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
