Carteret Community College board approves $3.77M county budget request

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees adopted a 2021-22 county request Tuesday that includes the addition of personnel due to the completion of two new buildings, as well as facility renovations.
The board approved the $3.77 million 2021-22 request, which is 5.9% more than the $3.56 million allocated by Carteret County this fiscal year.
The proposed request includes $2.77 million in operations for 2021-22, which is a 4.2% increase over the $2.66 million allocated this fiscal year.
The bulk of the operations increase is due to adding one custodian and one landscape technician for the recent opening of the new Hospitality and Culinary Arts Building and Big Rock Career Center, according to CCC Finance Officer Steve Davis.
“The main increase is in salaries and benefits,” Mr. Davis said. “We are requesting two additional county employees mainly because of the two new buildings on campus.”
Mr. Davis said he has also built in an anticipated 2% salary increase for employees in the request, but may have to adjust that if the state approves a proposed 5% increase for community college employees.
“I have a plan ready if that happens,” he said.
The budget also includes $1 million in capital for 2021-22, a 10.8% increase over the $902,400 allocated by the county for this year.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said, “Much of our capital request is focused on improving our public safety training facilities and the firing range. We continue to get estimates on what upgrades to the firing range will cost. The county owns the land so we have to get approval from the county.”
Dr. Mancini said renovations and improvements are needed to the basic law enforcement training building, as well.
“The basic law enforcement building is in a good bit of disrepair and we want to make it a public safety building. We need to get some design work, a new HVAC system, better bathroom facilities with showers and improve the technology and training aids. I see this project being done in phases,” she continued.
Dr. Mancini said the request also includes $110,000 for the possible purchase of land for the campus. Since negotiations are still under way, she did not say where the property is located.
Capital amounts requested for 2021-22 include $425,000 to renovate the basic law enforcement training building, $150,000 to renovate the firing range, $110,000 for a possible land purchase, $200,000 to replace the Crystal Coast Civic Center elevator, $12,000 for a freight lift elevator for the Rhue Building, $30,000 for HVAC unit at the Smith Building, $40,000 for boiler replacement at the MARTEC Building, $20,000 for two condenser units for the Howard Building, $6,000 for a culinary building gazebo and $7,000 for a utility cart.
Although not included in the request, Dr. Mancini said the capital proposal also lists other projects the college is completing or proposing through a possible state bond referendum and other grants and donations.
If a state bond referendum is approved for community colleges, CCC proposes construction of a $7.5 million transportation technology building and a $6.17 million health sciences simulation center.
Projects to be completed through grants and donations include $561,000 for a fire training center and $648,000 for a campus walking trail. Another project proposed under “as funds become available” is $500,000 for renovations to the McGee Building.
Money from the county is primarily used for capital needs, facilities and maintenance, utilities, rentals, custodial supplies, vehicles, salaries of maintenance, grounds keeping and custodial staff, benefits for those positions and a local supplement and benefits for the president.
The rest of the college’s employees are paid with state funds, grants and self-supporting operations. Those allocations aren’t normally known until the summer.
Capital funds go primarily to building maintenance and repairs, equipment and vehicles.
Operations money funds salaries of county-paid employees, repairs and contracted services, utilities, service agreements and contracts, general administration costs, insurance and bonding, supplies and repairs.
The 2021-22 operations request includes $1.59 million for salaries and benefits, $41,500 for contracted services, $527,000 for utilities, $90,000 for service agreements and contracts, $130,130 for general institution and administration, $224,161 for insurance and bonding, $55,500 for supplies, $95,142 for repairs and $15,600 for trustee expenses.
The college’s fiscal budget request now moves on to county commissioners, who must approve their overall budget before the start of the new fiscal year Thursday, July 1.
