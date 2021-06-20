Tropical Depression Claudette may become storm Monday

NEWPORT — A tropical depression headed toward North Carolina may become a storm Monday.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory at 2 p.m. Sunday for Tropical Depression Claudette. As of 2 p.m., Claudette is 315 miles west of Cape Fear. The depression is moving east-northeast at 17 mph and has maximum wind speeds of 30 mph and a central barometric pressure of 29.8 inches.
A tropical storm warning is in effect along the North Carolina coast from Little River Inlet to Duck and for Pamlico and Albemarle sounds. This means tropical storm conditions are expected in this area in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service's Newport weather forecasting office issued a local hurricane statement at 11:12 a.m. Sunday. The office said a tropical storm warning is in effect for eastern and western Carteret County, as well as coastal Onslow County, Hatteras Island, mainland Dare County, mainland Hyde County, the northern Outer Banks and Ocracoke Island.
A beach hazard statement is also in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday, warning of potential dangerous rip currents along the Crystal Coast. A flash flood watch will also be in effect from midnight to noon Monday.
According to the NHC, Claudette may reach tropical storm strength by 8 a.m. Monday as it moves across North Carolina. It's forecast to head out to sea, continuing on an east-northeast track.
The NWS said as of 11:12 a.m. Sunday, Claudette is about 430 miles west of Morehead City.
"Heavy rain bands and embedded thunderstorms from this system will lead to the threat of flash flooding across the area (Sunday) through (Monday) morning," the weather service said. "Additionally, a few tornadoes will be possible beginning (Sunday) afternoon and continuing into tomorrow morning, which could lead to locally enhanced damage."
Tropical storm-force winds are expected across coastal sections of eastern North Carolina, according to the NWS. This could lead to downed trees and scattered power outages.
Minor storm surge flooding of 1 to 3 feet above ground level will be possible along soundside locations of the Outer Banks and mainland counties adjacent to northern portions of the Pamlico Sound.
Additional storm surge flooding of 1 to 2 feet above ground will be possible across Bogue Sound, and the into the lower New and White Oak rivers. Overwash of dunes and flooding of properties and roadways will also be possible for locations where dune structures are weak.
The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will continue for area beaches through the middle of this week. Dangerous marine conditions are also expected, with strong winds and seas building to 7 to 10 feet, creating treacherous conditions for mariners.
The NWS said in its statement now is the time for coastal residents and visitors to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with emergency plans.
“Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding,” the weather service said. “If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides.”
The weather service advises residents and visitors to listen for their locations in local news updates.
“Pay attention for instructions from local authorities,” the service said. “Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don’t drown.”
If a tornado warning is issued for an area, residents and visitors are advised to be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding.
“If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options,” the weather service said. “If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding.”
The NWS advises residents and visitors to closely monitor its website, weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information.
“Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast,” the weather service said. “Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.”
