CCEC sends crews to help sister co-op restore power after Zeta

NEWPORT — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative has dispatched crews to help EnergyUnited restore power that was lost when the remnants of Hurricane Zeta blew through the state Thursday.
Zeta brought heavy rainfall and strong winds, especially to western North Carolina, after hitting the coast of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm. More than 84,000 electric co-op members across the state lost power as a result.
EnergyUnited serves nearly 110,000 electric members in central and western North Carolina and is the largest of the state’s 26 electric cooperatives.
Answering the mutual aid call from CCEC are Superintendent Michael Barts, line supervisor Steve Smith and linemen Earl Jones, Dowle Smith, Gary Mann, Justin Williford and Cameron Fulford. Two teams from a C-phase, a co-op contract, joined the power restoration effort, as well.
“CCEC crews are all-too familiar in restoring power after hurricanes and tropical storms, but these guys are eager to help out a sister co-op,” CCEC Vice President of Operations Will Pittman said. “We’ve had EnergyUnited crews and many others from North Carolina and surrounding states come to our aid during recent hurricanes, and it feels good to reciprocate.”
Power restoration teams from other cooperatives in less-affected parts of the state also joined the power restoration effort.
