PELETIER — The Carteret County Sheriff's Office, along with the Special Response Team (SRT), arrested Jeffrey Alan Joseph of Peletier on charges of second-degree arson Thursday.
According to the sheriff's office they responded to the 323 Whitehouse Fork Rd. on reports of domestic violence on April 20. Carteret County Deputies arrested Jeffrey Alan Joseph, 49, following a structure fire that required a deployment from the county Special Response Team (SRT).
Deputies initially responded to the home on Wednesday after 7 p.m. Deputies then received reports that Joseph had barricaded himself inside the home while making suicidal threats. As the SRT team was responding, Joseph reportedly poured gasoline all over the home and threatened to set it on fire. After several hours of negotiations, Joseph allegedly set the house on fire and refused to come out.
As law enforcement and firefighters began to battle the blaze Joseph was spotted near an open window and was pulled to safety. He was transported to CHC for an evaluation. After being released from the hospital on Thursday Joseph was taken into custody for Second Degree Arson.
Joseph is currently being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $75,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Friday.
