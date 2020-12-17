County reports 66 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the same day Carteret Health Care in Morehead City began administering the Pfizer vaccine to frontline workers.
As of the latest update from the Carteret County Health Department, there were 401 known active cases of COVID-19 in the county, up by one from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations at CHC fell by one person to 15 as of Thursday. Wednesday’s 16 reported hospitalizations was a record high.
To date, officials confirm there have been 2,523 known cases since the onset of the pandemic, with 2,098 people considered recovered and 24 deaths.
The hospital’s 975 doses of the vaccine, which arrived Thursday morning, will go to health care workers, officials said. The health department said it expects its first round of the shots next week, with priority for health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Officials continue to stress the importance of prevention measures, namely wearing a mask, staying home or social distancing when out in public and frequently washing hands and surfaces.
Testing is available in Carteret County. To find a site, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
