CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Monday night voted unanimously to rezone property at 147 Highway 24 from R-20 (residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) to B-1 (general business).
The action came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue and followed a public hearing during which only the property owner, John White, spoke.
Mr. White owns Carteret Heating and Cooling, which is nearby at 151 Highway 24.
He told commissioners the property at 147 Highway 24 – which is about .4 of an acre – will be used by his business.
“We hope to do some things to improve our functions,” he said.
The property is in a generally commercial area along the busy highway, and is not suitable for residential use, he said. In addition, he said the land has been used as a parking lot for 30 years.
Town Manager David Rief agreed. “This area is low suitability for development,” he said. “Expanding the current use would be better than residential development.”
After Mayor Scott Hatsell closed the public hearing, Commissioner Gary Bray made the successful motion to rezone the property. There was no discussion before the 5-0 vote.
