Morehead City moves forward with stormwater management plan

MOREHEAD CITY — Officials are in the process of finalizing phase one of a stormwater study and are moving forward with developing a master plan to address flooding and related issues in Morehead City.
The city hired the firm Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc. of Durham as a consultant on the stormwater management project last year. David Stroud and Mary Halley with Wood appeared via Zoom during a city council workshop Tuesday morning to give an update on the process.
“We’re trying to reduce and eliminate that stormwater flooding that happens after large rain events and coastal storms, in combination with potential rise of the seas and water levels,” Mr. Stroud said of the purpose of the project.
Phase one of the program involves a pilot study of downtown Morehead City east of 15th Street, including the residential and business districts. Mr. Stroud said the firm chose the area to examine initially because it is particularly low-lying and prone to flooding, and also because it contains older infrastructure than some other parts of town.
“We chose this pilot area to demonstrate that there could be solutions in this area with older infrastructure,” he said.
As part of the pilot study, the firm took an inventory of existing stormwater infrastructure and analyzed the data to model a 25-year storm event. The firm also examined the city’s current stormwater policies, as well as land use and development statutes and interviewed staff on what they see as the greatest needs related to flooding and stormwater management.
Ms. Halley said the team is working on completing a draft stormwater management plan for the pilot study area, which should be done within a couple of months. Representatives will return to present the plan to the council at an upcoming meeting.
In addition to providing policy and infrastructure improvement recommendations, the plan will lay out estimated costs and potential funding sources for financing any projects that may be carried out. After phase one is complete, the city will embark on the same process for other areas of Morehead City, eventually culminating in a master stormwater management plan.
The city spent $116,800 in fiscal year 2019-20, which ended June 30, to employ the consultant firm. There is also $160,000 in a newly created stormwater fund within the current fiscal year budget, money which City Manager Ryan Eggleston said will be used for implementing the firm’s recommendations with potential future projects.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
