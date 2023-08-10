OCEAN — The N.C. Carolina Coastal Federation announced Wednesday it has received a $50,000 grant from Truist Financial Corporation. The grant, made through the Truist Charitable Fund, a donor-advised fund at The Winston-Salem Foundation, will support the establishment of a new facility, the Center for Coastal Protection and Restoration, in the unincorporated community of Ocean.
“The coastal federation is thrilled to have Truist join our leadership supporters in establishing this new coastal center,” Sarah King, development director for the federation, said in a news release. “We’re grateful for this significant investment in our coast and a facility that is designed to engage more people in helping to ensure a healthy and sustainable coast for future generations.”
The Center for Coastal Protection and Restoration will include an education and event center for community events, coastal resilience demonstrations, including nature-based stormwater strategies and living shorelines, and hands-on learning opportunities for students.
“This new center will significantly expand the federation’s ability to educate and serve our coastal communities,” said Todd Miller, Executive Director of the Federation. “While the center will include state-of-the-art technology to support virtual interactions, we also continue to value the importance of bringing people together to explore the coast and learn about different sustainability strategies in person.”
“Supporting the areas where we live and work across our footprint is a critical part of how Truist inspires and builds better lives and communities,” Chris Isley, Eastern North Carolina regional president, said in the release. “We’re proud to partner with the Coastal Federation in the establishment of the new Center, which is a critical investment in the future resilience and prosperity of our coastal communities through its emphasis on education and engagement.”
The Coastal Federation will break ground on this new center this fall, with a grand opening planned for 2025. To learn more about the Center for Coastal Protection and Restoration, visit: nccoast.org/CoastalCenter.
The center is being built on a 67-acre tract the federation and the county bought off Highway 24for $7.4 million, with funds from the coastal federation, the state legislature and two state grants, including one from the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund – now known as N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund – and the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.
The U.S. Navy also provided funds and acquired a restrictive easement over the entire property to prohibit incompatible development near Bogue Field, a training site for the U.S. Marine Corps. Bogue Field is an auxiliary of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock.
The county is planning a major new boating access facility on the same tract. It is to include six launch ramps, a transient floating dock, a 159-space boat trailer parking lot and an access channel to the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway
The county recently applied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a permit to dredge the channel.
The loss of about .8 of an acre of submerged aquatic vegetation and habitat would be offset by the federation’s living shorelines.
The county’s project, when built, is to be funded by $3.5 million allocated by the N.C. General Assembly in 2021 at the urging of then-Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle.
Of the $3.5 million allocated for the project, $2.5 million is for actual construction and $1 million is for dredging the channel. Both require time-consuming permit approval processes.
About Truist Charitable Fund
The Truist Charitable Fund (“TCF”) is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives. TCF was established as a donor-advised fund and is administered by the Winston-Salem Foundation. TCF invests in local community organizations, focusing on grants that support initiatives and programs in the areas of educational equity, leadership development, career pathways, small business, and community services. To learn more about Truist’s purpose, visit https://www.truist.com/who-we-are/about-truist.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $555 billion as of June 30, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
