Cedar Point faces another delay in getting grant money for park

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night agreed by consensus to wait awhile longer to obtain a $1.01 million state grant to help pay for the 2019 purchase of 56 acres of waterfront land for a now open park.
Cedar Point Town Administrator David Rief told the board, during its monthly meeting on Zoom, that staff of the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund now known as the N.C. Land and Water Fund, told him they could not approve the town’s conservation easement because the version the town sent back last month would allow the park to be used twice a year for town events, such as the occasional CedarFest celebration.
However, Mr. Rief told commissioners they said there will be an NCLWF committee meeting soon, followed by a board of directors meeting, and the board could allow the use.
“They were of the opinion that it will be approved,” Mr. Rief told the board, in part because the area where CedarFest is held is cleared and not in its natural state, unlike most of the park.
The festival, which draws dozens of vendors and thousands of patrons, has not been held the last two years. But when it does take place, it’s been near the entrance to the park, just off Masonic Avenue near the Octagon House.
The question, Mr. Rief said, was whether the town board wanted to go ahead and get the grant money immediately or wait to see what the NCLWF board will do.
If the town waits, he said, it will be “after the (agency’s) Dec. 1 board meeting. Is this the road we want to pursue? I told them I thought we’d be willing to wait.”
Commissioner John Nash, who is head of the town’s parks and recreation program, said, “I’d like to wait and see a decision made (by the NCLWF board) before we put this to bed. We’ve already waited so long. Waiting one more month is not going to hurt.”
Commissioners Pam Castellano, Frankie Winberry and Gary Bray agreed.
“I’d like to see if we can get it approved before we give up on that (event use) idea,” Ms. Castellano said.
The grant was initially approved more than a year ago. The required easement agreement limits where the town can construct improvements, such as bathrooms, picnic areas and parking lots, in the Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park.
The town’s $2.8 million purchase of the was mostly funded by loan proceeds from a $2.5 million bond referendum and sale. Before the referendum, town officials said grant money would be used to help pay down the debt.
The park consists of a system of unpaved trails and a temporary kayak launch. The conservation agreement allows bathrooms, small parking lots, paving of at least some portions of the trails, plus observation platforms, benches and a permanent kayak launch at the water end of the park.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
