Emerald Isle works to address concerns about damage to dunes and vegetation

EMERALD ISLE — Town officials are working to update the Unified Development Ordinance, but in the meantime are proposing interim measures to protect dunes and vegetation, a major concern among many residents.
The town has scheduled a public hearing during the board of commissioners’ next meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m., to get residents’ opinions on a set of proposed text amendments that could go into effect before the fully revised UDO is ready for consideration.
“The proposed (amendments are) a transitional measure, while the town continues to work toward a fully revised Unified Development Ordinance,” town planning director Josh Edmondson said in an email Wednesday.
“Vegetation and landscaping is a key component of the UDO, and this amendment is a stopgap measure that will require permitting for activities that were previously exempt when it comes to vegetation removal,” he added.
Mr. Edmondson said the goal is to have the completely revised UDO ready for consideration by the commission in its June meeting.
The proposed text amendments state that on all lots of record and new lots, a dunes and vegetation permit will be necessary before any land-clearing activity and/or tree removal, and all such proposals will be reviewed by the dunes and vegetation protection inspector. Normal maintenance of existing vegetation will be exempt.
Exemptions listed do not, however, allow the destruction of any frontal or interior dune or the alteration of natural topography without first applying for and receiving the dunes and vegetation permit.
The issue was a major topic during a candidate’s forum before the Nov. 2 municipal election, along with the related issues of stormwater management and flooding.
Concurrent with efforts to get a handle on destruction of vegetation, town officials are working on plans for a number of stormwater management system improvements in specific locations.
During the candidates’ forum, Jamie Vogel, who was elected to the town commission, said the town needs to protect its native vegetation. “We need zero gaps in the rule and strict enforcement,” she said.
All of the candidates supported penalizing those who don’t adhere to a town rule that prohibits clearing more than 30% of any lot.
“It’s got to be cut and dried,” said Commissioner Mark Taylor, who was reelected in November. “We have to stop it and we have to make the law solid.”
The proposed text amendments are available for viewing during normal business hours in the planning department in the town administration building at 7500 Highway 58.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.