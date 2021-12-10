State offers water bill assistance program to low-income households

CARTERET COUNTY — Funds are now available to assist low-income households affected by the coronavirus pandemic with water bills, according to a press release from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state and NCDHHS received more $38 million in federal money to establish a new water assistance program for households affected by the pandemic. Eligible households that have had their water services cut off or have received notice their water services are in danger of being cut off can apply through a new federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP.
LIHWAP is a temporary emergency program to help eligible households afford water and wastewater services. It provides a one-time payment directly to the utility company. The program will continue through September 2023, or until funds run out.
The money became available Dec. 1. Households that have had their water services disconnected or are in danger of losing service can now apply online at epass.nc.gov. Individuals can also apply by printing a paper application from epass.nc.gov and dropping it off at or faxing it to the Carteret County Department of Social Services in Beaufort or by calling the office to apply by phone.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, all households that are not in danger of having their water service cut off can apply for assistance if they meet the eligibility requirements.
To qualify for assistance, households must meet the following criteria:
- Household must have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen.
- Currently receive Food and Nutrition Services, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Work First services, or received Low-Income Energy Assistance Program services between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.
- Have income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty level.
- Have household services that are disconnected, in jeopardy of disconnection or have a current outstanding bill.
- Be responsible for the water bill.
For more information on this program and eligibility, visit the LIHWAP website or call the DSS office at 252-728-3181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.