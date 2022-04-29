BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education will consider approval of revisions to its communicable disease policy reflecting the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The policy is among several slated for revisions as recommended by the NC School Boards Association.
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central services office on Safrit Drive. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube Channel.
Revisions to the communicable disease policy relate to employees. There is new wording regarding reporting, confidentiality requirements and health control measures.
The revised policy states that principals are required to report suspected cases of reportable communicable diseases or conditions to the county health director for investigation. They must also provide information on the basis for the suspicion.
Revisions also state that employees who become aware of another employee’s reportable disease or condition may not share that information with anyone, including other school personnel, unless special permission is given by the health director, the affected employee or through state or federal laws and regulations.
Under the section regarding health control measures, the policy states that employees must follow all measures to control the spread of communicable disease as directed by the state or local health department. If the state or local health departments have not provided direction, employees must implement control measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the school nurse or other relevant medical authorities.
Other items on the regular agenda include:
Approval of a $10.99 million revision to the 2021-22 operating and capital budgets. The revisions include $88,490 to the state budget for summer reading camps, $1 million for the use of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization (ESSERS) funds for computer equipment, $9.59 million to the capital and bond budget that reflects the carryover of Hurricane Florence damage funds, and $307,770 in special revenue funds for technology fees and the purchase of iPads through emergency connectivity funds.
Consideration of an ESSERS budget revision.
Consideration of face covering requirements as mandated by the state for school boards each month.
Receive information regarding a recent East Carteret High School feeder schools’ parent advisory council meeting.
Updates on school bond and capital projects.
Recognize 10 county students selected for the 2022 Governor’s School. They are Kyle Coleman, Hubert Fodrie, Kate Guthrie, Zoey Morris, Lawren Willis, Amani Harpine, Allegra Banks, Maggie Golightly, Joy Miller and Maggie Pigott.
Recognize students selected for the All-State Honors Band and All-State Jazz Band. They are: middle school, James Burdick; high school concert band, Emily Garman, Vinh Le, Zachary Chambers, Patrick Reindl, Lexie Garner and Kylee Morris; and All-State Jazz Band, Patrick Reindl and Joe Bricker.
Recognize Croatan High School coach Andrew Gurley for being named a Double-Goal Coach by the Positive Coaching Alliance for striving to win while also pursuing the goal of teaching life lessons through sports.
Adoption of Resolution proclaiming the week of May 2 Teacher Appreciation Week.
Under the consent agenda, the board will consider approval of:
A $36,000 contract with Anderson Smith & Wike PLLC of West End for the 2021-22 audit of the district’s financial records.
An affidavit by Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson affirming that the school district complied with the maximum class size requirements required by the state for kindergarten through third grade classes.
Agreement of Affiliation with Carteret Community College for requirements of the college’s adult high school program.
Personnel matters.
Student transfers.
