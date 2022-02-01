Atlantic Beach council may select new member Thursday to fill vacancy

ATLANTIC BEACH — There may be a new face on the town council as soon as Thursday.
The town council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road for a special meeting. The meeting is open to the public, or participants may join the meeting online via Zoom. A link will be available for the meeting at the town website atlanticbeach-nc.com.
According to a meeting announcement, the council will discuss and appoint an applicant to the vacant council seat at the special meeting. The seat became vacant due to the death of Councilman Harry Archer on Dec. 2.
The council discussed the upcoming appointment during its regular council meeting Jan. 24. During that meeting, council members by general consensus to hold a special meeting Thursday. The council also agreed on a selection process for the nine applicants, one of whom Mayor Trace Cooper said had dropped out due to work obligations.
“I think any one of the nine would be awesome in the role,” Mayor Cooper said, “which makes our (selection) job harder.”
Among the qualities councilmen said they were looking for in a candidate were experience with municipal bodies, local knowledge, technical expertise and legal expertise.
Selecting Mr. Archer’s successor isn’t the only significant matter the council will meet about in early February. The council is also scheduled to meet with the planning board at a joint meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall meeting room and online via Zoom.
The council and planning board will hold a public comment on a proposed major site plan for 63 new dwelling units and other site improvements at Peppertree Resort condominium complex. This is a redevelopment plan to replace units demolished in 2015 due to condemnation.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
