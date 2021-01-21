Carteret County offers smoke detectors to those in need

MOREHEAD CITY — Those in need of smoke detectors or carbon monoxide detectors may be able to get help thanks to a program offered by Carteret County Emergency Services.
County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis said Friday his office received 500 smoke detectors, 50 specialty smoke detectors for the hearing impaired and 400 carbon monoxide detectors for families and the elderly who can’t afford them.
“We’ll come out and install them,” Mr. Lewis said. “The county gave us $30,000 in December so we could purchase them. We owe a lot of thanks to the county commissioners and (County Emergency Services Director) Stephen Rea for helping us.”
Mr. Lewis said his department normally receives 60 smoke detectors each year through a state grant, and those funds and detectors ran out this summer.
He said the county is averaging one to two fire deaths per year and “that’s just too many. In those fire deaths, there were no working smoke detectors in the homes. The county commissioners agreed they wanted to do something to help us prevent that.”
The need for additional smoke detectors became even more apparent this fall and winter after several fires took place in mobile homes and at a business. Most of those fires related to space heaters being too close to combustible materials. Some of those incidents also involved no working smoke detectors.
“If you have smoke detectors, you have to maintain the batteries,” he said.
That’s one reason Mr. Lewis is excited that the new smoke detectors he purchased have 10-year batteries.
He emphasized it’s critical that homes have working smoke alarms.
“It is your first line of defense,” he said. “If you’re asleep, it is you’re only line of defense.”
When his staff installs detectors in a home, they normally install four to six, depending on the size of the house.
“We like to put one inside each sleeping area and one outside the sleeping area,” he said. “Sometimes we put them in utility rooms.”
For the hearing impaired, Mr. Lewis obtained special detectors that vibrate under the resident’s pillow when it detects smoke.
As for the carbon monoxide detectors, he said they are providing those to families who have fire places or wood burning stoves.
In addition to providing detectors to the elderly, Mr. Lewis said his staff is providing two night lights for fall prevention and a 3-foot yard stick to measure around space heaters.
“If you have your space heater 3 feet from the wall and other materials, you should be safe,” he said.
Mr. Lewis and his staff began installing detectors this month and completed installation in homes of residents that were on a waiting list.
“We’re trying to get the detectors to folks who can’t afford them and the elderly,” he said.
Those interested in receiving a detector can call the fire marshal’s office at 252-222-5841.
