One person injured in boat fire likely caused by vapor explosion Tuesday at Morehead City boat ramp

MOREHEAD CITY — One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries Tuesday afternoon after a likely vapor explosion led to a boat fire at the Morehead City 10th Street boat ramp.
Assistant Morehead City Fire Chief Dykeman Baily said the explosion was likely caused by a fuel leak that ignited after a person attempted to turn the boat on while placing it into the water. The person turning the ignition, who Mr. Baily said is not the boat’s owner, was the only occupant at the time of the explosion.
The injured person was transported to Carteret Health Care, but the extent of their injuries and their current status was unknown. Mr. Baily said the fire was an accident and no charges have been filed.
The Morehead City Fire Department responded with assistance from the Beaufort Police Department. Upon arriving, crews got the fire under control “within minutes,” Mr. Baily said, and they cleared the scene within about an hour.
Mr. Baily said the force of the explosion caused the boat to become partially disassembled. Though the damage appeared severe, he said he boat likely can be repaired.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.