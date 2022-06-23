NEW BERN — Sgt. Shane Wells was honored as the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff of the Year by the Coastal Carolina Taxpayers Association (CCTA) ‘Back the Blue’ program in New Bern.
The CCTA annually honors outstanding law enforcement officers nominated by their peers in the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office and many other law enforcement departments located in eastern North Carolina.
Sgt. Wells began his career with the sheriff’s office in 2020 when he was hired to serve as a patrol division deputy. As a testament to his dedication to duty and leadership skills, he was promoted to the position of sergeant in 2021. His duties include proactive crime prevention patrols, answering calls for service, serving criminal and civil processes, and enforcing state laws and county ordinances.
“Sgt. Wells has demonstrated an outstanding level of dedication in his service to the citizens of Carteret County,” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said in a news release. “He has moved quickly through the ranks and is a shining example of the consummate law enforcement professional. Every time he puts on the uniform, he strives to provide the very best service to the community he serves.”
In addition to his patrol duties, Sgt. Wells is as a field training officer (FTO) for the patrol division. As FTO, he provides post-academy, on-the-job instruction to newly hired deputies in the field. This role is vital to help shape and mold deputies into quality law enforcement officers. He also serves in the Down East community as an assistant squad leader of five patrol deputies.
“Sgt. Wells has quickly become a shining example of the very best and brightest in law enforcement today,” added Sheriff Buck. “He is well regarded as a hard worker that strives for excellence every day.
“It was no surprise to me when his supervisors and coworkers chose him for this award,” the sheriff added.
Sgt. Wells’ public safety service spans nearly three decades. He was sworn in as a deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in 1996 and served as a member of their interdiction team and U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. He later joined the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in a similar role. Finally, he was the Chief of Law Enforcement for the Pitt County ABC board, a position in which he served before moving to Carteret County.
