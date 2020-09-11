National Weather Service forecasts heavy rain, risk of rip currents

NEWPORT — Local forecasters expect distant tropical weather may affect coastal North Carolina this weekend.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued Friday a tropical weather outlook., reporting localized heavy rain is possible through the weekend.
NWS warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said in an email to the News-Times those in areas that receive heavy rain should be aware flooding is possible, especially in poor drainage areas.
“Please note that while Tropical Storm and predicted to be Hurricane Paulette is expected to pass well to our east (toward Bermuda), we expect impacts from this distant storm,” Mr. Heden said. “A long period swell from this distant storm will produce life-threatening rip currents, large waves and rough surf. Ocean overwash and coastal flooding is also possible, especially from Cape Lookout (National Seashore) north.”
This long period swell is forecast to occur early next week.
Mr. Heden said the peak of Atlantic hurricane season has arrived and “the tropics are quite active.”
According to the five-day tropical weather outlook graphic from the National Hurricane Center released at 2 p.m. Friday, the latest graphic available, there are four tropical disturbances which may form tropical cyclones, as well as two tropical storms, Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.