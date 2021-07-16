EMERALD ISLE — Police have arrested two individuals in connection with a series of car break-ins along Ocean Drive.
According to a release from the Emerald Isle Police Department, officers arrested David Durham, 30, and Sheli Nix, 49, both of Havelock, Tuesday morning on multiple charges related to vehicle break-ins.
EIPD received a call early Tuesday about suspicious activity that was captured on a home security camera, the release states. Two officers responded to the call and received information that a male wearing dark clothes, a hat and a backpack had allegedly walked underneath a house to look at a car.
Based on information obtained from the security footage, officers began a “saturated patrol” of the area, and, at 3:18 a.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle with a passenger who allegedly matched the description of the suspect. The officer reportedly received consent to search the vehicle, where he discovered numerous wallets and other items police believed to be stolen.
EIPD made contact with an individual whose wallet was found inside the vehicle and responded to the address where they were staying. Officers report four vehicles had been broken into on that block and a number of items were stolen, including a firearm.
As a result of the traffic stop and investigation, Mr. Durham and Ms. Nix were both arrested and charged with the following crimes: four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of stolen property.
Both were placed under a $15,000 secured bond and are being held at the Carteret County Jail in Beaufort.
EIPD still has unclaimed property discovered in connection with the vehicle break-ins. If you believe your property may have been stolen, contact the police department at 252-354-2021 and ask to speak to detective Brian Probst.
“The Emerald Isle Police Department values the relationship and trust we have with the community,” Interim Police Chief Michael Panzarella said. “Because of this trust, we are able to solve crimes such as this.”
Editor's note: This headline was updated at 12:52 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, to fix a typo.
