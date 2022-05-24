Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the Carteret County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Selenite, a 2-month-old female kitten, needs a loving home, as does Lilly, a 5-year-old female hound mix. (Cheryl Burke photos)
Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the Carteret County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Selenite, a 2-month-old female kitten, needs a loving home, as does Lilly, a 5-year-old female hound mix. (Cheryl Burke photos)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.