Cape Carteret meeting canceled
The Cape Carteret Planning Board meeting set for Tuesday has been canceled for lack of agenda items.
The next scheduled planning board meeting is Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. in town hall off Dolphin Street.
Officials cancel academy
School officials announced Wednesday the 12th annual Brad Sneeden Marine Science Academy has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The academy was scheduled June 22-26 and normally includes 60 students from Carteret and Craven counties participating in hands-on marine science activities at various institutions across the county.
“It is with regret that the decision to cancel this year’s Academy has been made,” Carolyn Sneeden, the wife of the academy’s founder, the late Brad Sneeden, said. “I take part in the Academy each year and see first hand how this Academy inspires young people. I am sorry that students will not have this opportunity this summer but (we) believe there are too many unknowns and we do not want to put any student or teacher or volunteer at risk.”
BOE to meet Wednesday
The Carteret County Board of Elections will meet electronically for its regular May meeting.
The panel will use Zoom to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The meeting is open to the public. To join, visit carteretcountync.gov/477/Board-Meetings.
The agenda includes an update on the department budget and on the ongoing precinct project.
Council sets budget meetings
The Newport Town Council will hold four special budget meetings in May.
Members of the public may attend the meetings online via Zoom. Requests to attend the meetings should be sent by email to Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk at tfulk@townofnewport.com by 3 p.m. a day prior to the meeting.
The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7, Tuesday, May 12, Thursday, May 21 and Tuesday, May 26.
Board cancels meeting
The Atlantic Beach Planning Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
Peletier cancels meetings
The Monday meetings of the Peletier Planning Board and Board of Commissioners, scheduled for 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, in town hall, have been canceled because of the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus.
