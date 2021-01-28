Ahead of 35th anniversary of explosion, Challenger pilot Smith remembered at airfield which bears name

BEAUFORT — Although Thursday marks the 35th anniversary of the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, a local airport memorializes the shuttle’s pilot each day.
The Michael J. Smith Airfield in Beaufort is named in memory of the late pilot, who was a native of the coastal town.
Capt. Smith learned to fly at the airport, and in March 1986, the airport’s governing board and Carteret County commissioners adopted a resolution renaming the facility the Michael J. Smith Airfield.
As well as a sign with his name at the entrance, the fixed-base operator building contains photos and other memorabilia of the Beaufort native who always loved to fly. The airfield’s website also contains a brief history and photo of Capt. Smith. Plus, a state marker in his memory sits at Airport Road and Highway 101, installed in 2019.
Those who work at the airfield, like line technician Chad Davis, said it’s an honor to work at a place which bears Capt. Smith’s name.
“I feel like we promote his legacy,” Mr. Davis said Tuesday. “It’s nice to work at a place that is a memorial to him.”
FBO Manager Chad Noble agreed.
“When I first started working here, I learned a lot about him,” Mr. Noble said. “I know we have a lot of customers fly in here who ask about the name of our airport.”
Interim Airport Manager Jesse Vinson said he, too, feels privileged to work in the facility where Capt. Smith learned to fly.
“It’s an honor. I know his brother Pat Smith and he’s a great guy,” Mr. Vinson said.
He added that he hopes the legacy of the airport and Capt. Smith will inspire the county’s young people.
“You had a young man who took flying lessons here at this airport that went on to do great things, including becoming an astronaut. I hope it’s a lesson to all young people here that it’s not just unique for him. Each child can aspire to do great things in the same way Michael Smith did.”
Mr. Vinson added that he remembers where he was and what he was doing when the space shuttle exploded just a minute and 13 seconds into its launch over Cape Canaveral Jan. 28, 1986. The tragedy killed Capt. Smith and six other crew members, Dick Scobee, Ronald McNair, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis, Judith Resnik and Ellison Onizuka.
“I was living in Raleigh and was on my way to pick up my wife,” Mr. Vinson said. “We sat in the car and listened to it on the radio.”
Mr. Noble, too, remembers that fateful day.
“I remember I was in second grade and we watched it at school at Moss Hill Elementary in Kinston,” he noted.
Many of Capt. Smith’s relatives still live in Beaufort and the county, including his brothers Pat and Tony. A sister, Ellen Leonard, lives in Raleigh. There are also several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews. Several of his great- nephews and great-nieces attend Beaufort Middle and Beaufort Elementary schools, where a mini-museum in Capt. Smith’s honor is housed. The late shuttle pilot attended school in Beaufort, graduating from the old Beaufort High School.
The mini-museum, which was opened Jan. 28, 2010, by Capt. Smith’s family and retired Principal Vicki Fritz, was designed to recognize the late pilot and inspire a love of space in students. Items contained in the museum include an American flag that was carried onboard one of Capt. Smith’s flight missions, a helmet worn by Capt. Smith, a shuttle tire, a tail hook from the aircraft carrier on which Capt. Smith served, flight medals and memorabilia from his family and friends.
To honor Capt. Smith and keep his memory alive for younger generations, Pat Smith this week is recording childhood memories of growing up with his brother. The recordings will be shared with students.
“We feel that anything we, or anyone for that matter, do to inspire young people to set goals and work towards them is good,” Pat Smith said. “Our situation has given us an opportunity to do that. Everyone has opportunities to influence positively.”
BES Principal Karen Woods said she’s honored to help steward Capt. Smith’s memory in her school.
“We are so fortunate to have the Michael J. Smith mini-museum within the walls of our school and appreciate the generosity of the Smith family, as well as other community members, for their contributions to the museum,” Ms. Wood said. “The museum is a focal point within our school and serves as a reminder to our students and staff that through hard work and commitment, anything is possible. We are proud to say that one of America’s heroes once walked the hallways of school in Beaufort, NC and are inspired to know that we are helping develop future heroes in the work we do within our school each day.”
Capt. Smith’s family also created a scholarship in his memory, which is now given to a Carteret Community College student.
Capt. Smith graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1967 and was a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War, earning numerous decorations for combat, including the Distinguished Flying Cross. After the war he became a Navy test pilot and was selected in May 1980 for the astronaut program.
Congress promoted him posthumously to the rank of captain and a chair was named in his honor at the U.S. Navy Postgraduate School. Among his other posthumous awards is the Purple Heart medal.
An additional honor was bestowed on Capt. Smith by the state in 2019 when a historical marker in his honor was unveiled at Highway 101 and Airport Road.
Another item that honors him, a letter from former N.C. Governor Jim Martin, hangs in the airport’s FBO building. A portion of the letter, addressed April 30, 1986, states Capt. Smith “gave his life in our nation’s exploration of the heavens, as he and his six fellow astronauts reached for the stars.”
Historic information about the Challenger disaster and Capt. Smith are based on information from NASA’s website.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.