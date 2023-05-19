MOREHEAD CITY - Dr. Darden Eure, a Morehead City retired dentist and avid Boy Scout was recently recognized by Rotary International for his service to Boy Scouts of America (BSA) during a ceremony with the Rotary Club of Morehead City.
In late April, Dr. Eure, received the International Fellowship of Scouting Rotarians (IFSR) Cliff Dochterman Award for his 73 years of service to BSA in addition to his 54 years of service as a member of the Morehead City club, the oldest continuing Rotary club in the county.
Morehead City Scout Troop 130 conducted the flag ceremony and Dr. Patrick Curley, Rotary District 7730 representative for the IFSR presented the award. The award includes a certificate, medallion and BSA uniform ribbon with Rotary emblem
Throughout his time in Rotary, Dr. Eure has been a strong advocate of the scouting program. In 1957, as a member of Troop 130, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in scouting. Following his medical training and military service in the U.S. Navy, Dr. Eure returned to Morehead City to join his father’s dental practice and began investing time and energy in his home scout troop.
Over the years he has served as both a Cub Scout and Boy Scout troop leader on numerous occasions, assisted in national and international scouting jamborees, and served on the East Carolina Council of BSA. In addition to working with Pack and Troop 130 he is also involved with young men and women in Sea Scout Ship 7730.
As a Rotarian, Dr. Eure served as President of the Rotary Club of Morehead City in 1983-84 and 2013-14. He has served as the club scouting chair since 1969 and is a Paul Harris Fellow and Polio Plus Society member.
A local retired dentist, Dr. Eure is a volunteer at Broad Street Clinic and has been instrumental in the Rotary Club of Morehead City funding the cost of bringing the Baptist Men’s Dental bus to the clinic four times this year. His most recent work with Sea Scout Ship 7730 has resulted in shared community projects including a boat wash and Sea Scout attendance at Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
For Dr. Eure scouting is more than a personal endeavor it has become a family activity as well. He represents the first of three generations of his family who have attained the rank of Eagle Scout. His two sons “Tripp” and Jason and his three grandsons, Gates, Cameron and Cody have all reached the pinnacle of Boy Scout success.
