Left to right, Rotary Club of Morehead City President Dr. Carolyn Perrigo, Dr. Darden J Eure, Jr. and Dr. Patrick Curley, Rotary District 7730 representative for the International Fellowship of Scouting Rotarians (IFSR). Dr. Eure received the IFSR Cliff Dochterman Award for his years of dedicated service to Rotary and the Boy Scouts of America on April 27.