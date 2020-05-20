American Legion plans Memorial Day ceremonies with social distancing, crowd restrictions

MOREHEAD CITY — American Legion Post 46 and other county veterans’ groups are planning two informal Memorial Day ceremonies Saturday and Monday, with social distancing requirements and crowd restrictions in effect.
American Legion Post 46 Judge Advocate Bob Kirk, who is coordinating both ceremonies, said, “In order to avoid having a large crowd and in keeping with whatever the latest COVID-19 outdoor gathering directive is, there will be no formal ceremony,” he said Tuesday.
While there had been discussion of whether to hold ceremonies at all with the novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Mr. Kirk said, “It’s important that we do something. It’s a big deal for families who have lost loved ones.”
The first ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Beaufort Veterans Memorial, followed by staggered placement of wreaths throughout the morning. The 9 a.m. ceremony will consist of placing a wreath, playing of “Taps” and lowering the flag to half-staff.
The second ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
No chairs or tents will be provided for either ceremony to further encourage small crowds. Small flags will be made available at both ceremonies for people who want to place them at memorials.
As for the Saturday ceremony in Beaufort, veterans’ organizations will be recognizing and honoring fallen veterans with a brief ceremony at 9 a.m. Sean Cassidy will recite “In Flanders Field.” The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 639 will place a wreath. This will be followed by playing of “Taps” and lowering the flag to half-staff.
To avoid a large gathering, various veterans’ groups will place wreaths at staggered times as follows:
- 9 a.m., Military Order of the Purple Heart.
- 9:30 a.m., American Legion Post 46 of Morehead City.
- 10 a.m., Women Veterans of Coastal Carolina.
- 10:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 8986 of Newport.
- 11 a.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 749.
- 11:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 9960 of Beaufort.
On Monday, the American Legion Post will sponsor a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery that will include Mr. Cassidy reciting “In Flanders Field,” the placing of wreaths by American Legion Post 46 and Women Veterans of Coastal Carolina, the sounding of “Taps” and lowering of the flag to half-staff.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.