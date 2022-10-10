MOREHEAD CITY — The State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Crystal Coast Hospice House (CCHH) Gingerbread Festival will return Friday through Sunday, Dec. 9-11 to the Crystal Coast Civic Center, and organizers are seeking sponsors and entries for the competition.
The Gingerbread Festival, an annual benefit for SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, is a special holiday event for the community, coordinated through volunteer efforts,and dedicated to raising funds and awareness of Hospice House.
The 2022 Gingerbread Festival will begin with a ticketed preview party 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, featuring The Embers.
The festival will be open to the public 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11. It will feature a gingerbread house competition that will include local artists, individuals, schools and community groups. There will also be Crab pot Christmas Trees designed and decorated by individuals and corporate sponsors, Santa visits, facepainting, holiday music and entertainment.
While most of the event is free, Crab Pot Trees, concessions, sweets and other items will be available for sale.
The gingerbread house competition is free and open to bakers of all abilities and ages. The five categories are adult, teen, youth, child and pint-size. Cash prizes will be awarded in all categories.
Entries do not have to be a house, just an edible structure. A completed and signed entry form must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 5.
Entries will be on display and open for public viewing during the festival. The awards reception will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
The CCHH mission statement is to provide an inpatient Hospice home to the service region and ensure exceptional care management and perpetual funding for facilities, services, programs and future expansion. Since opening July 1, 2013, SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House has served more than 1,800 patients and their families. With support, the organization provides this service to a five-county region.
For more information, call 252-808-2244, visit thegingerbreadfestival.com or like the group on Facebook by searching gingerbread festival.
