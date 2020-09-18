Businesses development continues in Cedar Point

CEDAR POINT — Two of Cedar Point’s new businesses are nearing completion along Highway 24, one a little faster than the other.
Town Administrator David Rief said Sept. 11 the new location for Cedar Point Tire, about a block east of its existing location on the north side of the highway, is first in line for completion.
“It’s just about ready,” Mr. Rief said of the company, which is affiliated with Firestone. “I went out and did an inspection to see if what they’ve done so far matches the plan they submitted, and it was probably the closest I’ve seen to doing that. It was very good.”
About all that’s left, he said, is to provide the town with the state stormwater management permit and put up a gate around the dumpster.
Cedar Point Tire’s new location is larger than the old one. The business has been in operation since 1990 and outgrew its current building. It offers not just tires, but a variety of automotive services.
Meanwhile, Mr. Rief said, Performance East, a boat, personal watercraft and utility vehicle sales business based in Goldsboro, is steadily moving toward completion of its first branch location at the intersection of Highway 24 and Masonic Avenue.
Mr. Rief said he doesn’t know exactly when either business will open, but added he’s happy businesses are choosing to come to Cedar Point or expand.
The town has made a concerted effort to expand its commercial tax base in recent years, streamlining development regulations to hasten the approval process and encourage development while lessening the percentage of the tax burden on residential property owners.
