EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night will receive and discuss a long-awaited master plan for 30-acre McLean Spell Park behind the recreation center and along Archers Creek.
Summit Design and Engineering of Hillsborough developed the plan and Town Manager Matt Zapp will brief commissioners during their monthly session, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room beside the police department and online via the town’s Facebook page.
The plan calls for minimal development in the park – a dog park, safety updates for trails through the woods, a picnic shelter and exercise stations along the trails – but no ballfields, as has been by town officials for years.
The town bought the heavily wooded property, which was then zoned for multifamily residential development, for $3 million in 2017, with the idea of protecting it from development and to maintain water quality in Archers Creek, a tributary of Bogue Sound.
In addition to an N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant, money for the purchase came from the town through an internal loan, the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund and the U.S. Department of Defense, which was interested in precluding dense development in the flight path of planes that come and go from Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip and training facility for U.S Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Most of the land – about 20 acres – was to remain forever in its natural, maritime forest state under terms of the state grant that paid much of the cost the purchase, but town officials have said about 10 acres could eventually be used for such things as a dog park and possibly a ballfield.
Many of the town’s residents responded earlier this year to a survey developed by Summit, and the vast majority wanted the park kept as natural as possible. Some did not want any development in the park at all. More than 1,200 people responded to the survey. Many said there were already ballfields nearby in Western Park in Cedar Point.
In a meeting earlier this year, all five Emerald Isle commissioners expressed support for maintaining the park in its current state: dense maritime forest with walking trails.
Bogue Banks Water Corporation is now constructing a well in the park on a small piece of land it leases from the town, and that well would provide water for the dog park.
Summit states that the plan takes a minimal impact approach. “With the goal of preserving existing vegetation while creating more passive recreation opportunities, the plan is broken down into two phases of implementation. Phase I takes place within the existing park boundary and includes an arborist report, trail updates, exercise stations, a dog park for small and large dogs, a water fountain and a picnic shelter.
“Phase II will mostly take place outside of the McLean-Spell Park boundary, utilizing the space at Blue Heron Park next door and includes an updated restroom facility, an educational dec, and pickleball courts.”
The company recommends that the town present an arborist report to examine the health of the maritime forest trees directly adjacent to the trails. “Any safety risks associated with low-hanging limbs or trees in poor health should be addressed,” it states. “However, trees located off the trail, even if they are dead or dying (known as 'snags'), are recommended to remain as-is since they provide important ecological benefits such as habitat for woodpeckers, bats, insects, fungi, and more.
"The plan states that exercise stations placed at various nodes along the trail can create recreational opportunities without significant environmental impact. Prefabricated or easily assembled equipment can simplify the job. Opting for wood rather than plastic will blend with the existing ‘naturalistic’ character of the park.”
Once the arborist report is done, the plan states, “Other updates such as signage, erosion control and new trail connections should be implemented. Constructed stairs on hills can be used to minimize erosion on the sandy soil, signage can function as wayfinding, as well as environmental educational talking points, and boardwalks can help to minimize impact on any frequently flooded parts of the park.”
As for the dog park, the plan states that, “A 1-acre dog park with separate runs for large and small breeds can be added to the park without significantly impacting the trees. Fencing in an area without clearing any healthy trees or performing major topography work will give canine park users the perfect place to be off leash. Signage, trash receptacles and waste bags are recommended.”
Finally, the plan states that, “A picnic shelter within the park can provide more rest opportunities for park users. It’s recommended to site the shelter nearby the main entrance, outside of the existing wetlands and in a relatively cleared and level part of the park to best minimize impact."
In Phase II of the development, the plan recommends the town upgrade the restroom facility in Blue Heron to serve users of both parks and examine the possibility of a pickleball court in Blue Heron, as well as a rain garden to buffer any runoff from entering Archers Creek.
The board is expected to act on the plan during its December meeting.
