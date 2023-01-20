MOREHEAD CITY - After six months without a permanent administrative leader, the town of Morehead City once again has a city manager.
On Thursday evening, the Morehead City Town Council unanimously voted to hire Chris Turner to the position.
According to a press release, Turner beat out 77 other candidates who also applied for the job.
Out of those applications, consulting firm Baker Tilly selected 11 people as semifinalists for council review. Those 11 were narrowed down to six candidates, including Turner, for in-person interviews.
Turner previously served as the town's interim manager, a job he was chosen for on July 20 after the council voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of former City Manager Ryan Eggleston.
During that vote, Councilman Bill Taylor and Councilwoman Diane Warrender dissented against the action, collectively saying Eggleston was a capable manager and should not be forced out of his position.
Following the town's most recent special meeting, Mayor Jerry Jones explained Turner had proven himself during his several months as interim manager and that the unanimous vote Thursday evening "spoke volumes" about his selection.
"The vote went very smoothly tonight," Jones said. "We've been working out the contract for the past couple meetings, and we were able to find a mutual agreement."
Councilman Taylor was contacted for public comment following Turner's hiring but declined to go in-depth, stating only that, "It was a council action, and it was approved."
Per Turner's contract, his new role carries an annual base salary of $188,686 paid in installments at the same time as other town employees.
The contract also states Turner shall not receive any salary increases until June 30, 2024.
On that date, he will become eligible for cost-of-living adjustments, merit increases or other bonuses as determined by town council.
Turner is a graduate of Western Carolina University and East Carolina University (ECU) with a Bachelor Science in Criminal Justice to include significant course work in Public Policy as a Master of Public Administration candidate from ECU.
Turner has worked in local and state government for more than 21 years, starting his career as a crime scene investigator in Greensboro and continuing his service work as a Greenville police officer and human resource consultant at East Carolina University before coming to the Crystal Coast.
In 2012, Turner was an assistant manager for Carteret County and also served as a reserve deputy sheriff with both Craven County Sheriff’s Office and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
Prior to working at Morehead City, Turner was selected as Newport's interim town manager from Aug. 2019 until June 2020.
"As an interim manager, they keep the ship off the sandbars and in the channel until a new permanent person is hired," Jones said. "When that next person comes in, they assume leadership responsibilities in helping the council with their goals."
Now that Turner has been selected as Morehead City's manager, one of his first major projects will be to assist the town during budget season, according to Jones.
"Budget season is when the council collectively gets together and establishes objectives for next and coming years," Jones said. "When you are planning for the public's future, it's not just a one-year goal. It's a multi-year goal. It helps to have someone in the city manager position who is also invested in the city."
As a Morehead City resident who is already familiar with the town's staff of approximately 180 employees, Turner is eager to continue giving back to his hometown through his work in town hall.
"I am excited to continue serving Morehead City, eastern North Carolina and the Crystal Coast,” said Turner. “Over the last six months, I have had the pleasure and honor of serving the citizens of Morehead City in an interim role.”
Town council agreed Thursday to a three-year contract for the manager position, after which the council may select a new city manager or reinstate Turner.
Turner's contract is publicly available on the town's website at www.moreheadcitync.org/manager.
