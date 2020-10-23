Project Christmas Cheer gears up for season

MOREHEAD CITY — Applications for Project Christmas Cheer assistance will be taken beginning Monday, Nov. 2 at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Applications will be taken from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Spanish translators will be available Mondays during the application period, which ends Friday, Dec. 4.
PCC is a not-for-profit organization that provides Christmas assistance to needy children, ages birth to 18, and adults 65 years of age and older.
Assistant Coordinator Bob Cousens said he anticipates an increase in those seeking help this year.
“We anticipate an increase in need this year resulting from (the coronavirus pandemic),” he said. “Many people lost their jobs and are still out of work.”
Through the program, children receive gifts by people adopting their names from angel trees, which will be set up at two county locations. Those locations will be The Sports Center in Morehead City and One Harbor Church in Morehead City. Hours and dates to “adopt” angels have not yet been determined.
PCC will also provide giftcards to those 65 and older. Because of the pandemic, the traditional Christmas party held for seniors at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will not take place.
There will be many new safety measures in place for those filling out applications, according Mr. Cousens.
“When you arrive you will have a temperature check and answer medical screening questions,” Mr. Cousens said. “We’re going by CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines this year.”
Another change in the process is people will be placed on a waiting list when they check in at the door.
“They will give their phone number and then go back and wait in their vehicles until they are called in to fill out their application,” he said.
Only one person per family will be allowed in to fill out the application, and masks will be required. No children will be allowed inside.
Those applying will need to bring the following:
- A driver’s license or photo ID.
- Social Security cards for everyone in the house.
- A contact telephone number.
- Proof of income of any household members working outside the home.
- School name and grade of each child in the household.
- Clothing sizes for the children and their needs.
- Proof of rent (copy of lease or other proof of payment).
- Electric and water bills (or letter from person paying these bills).
- If receiving food stamps, provide copy of DSS 8551 form.
As the applications are processed and approved, the children’s names and wish lists are distributed to the angel trees.
Individuals, organizations and businesses wishing to support PCC by donations or by “adopting” children or families can call 252-247-7275, email pcccoordinator2020@gmail.com or sent mail to Project Christmas Cheer, P.O. Box 1914, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Donations this year can also be made in memory of Bobby Whaley, a longtime PCC board member who died in September.
Information is available on the PCC website at projectchristmascheer.com.
