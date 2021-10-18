CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County’s COVID-19 death toll rose again Monday with the announcement three more residents are confirmed to have died from the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 90 since the onset of the pandemic.
The County Health Department reported the latest deaths in a news release Monday afternoon. According to the release, two of the residents were in their 60s, one was in their 50s and all reportedly had underlying health conditions.
“The staff at the Carteret County Health Department offers our deepest sympathies to everyone experiencing the loss of a loved one, a friend, or neighbor from COVID-19,” Health Director Nina Oliver said.
There have been 10 COVID deaths reported in the month of October in Carteret County, so far.
Meanwhile, COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City were reduced by half since Friday to seven, as of Monday afternoon. Six of the seven patients are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
As for new confirmed cases, the health department reported 40 since Friday, bringing the overall total to 8,290. Of those, 109 are considered active cases as of Monday afternoon, compared to 140 active cases Friday.
