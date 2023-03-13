SMYRNA - A lucky player in Carteret County hit the jackpot this Saturday with a Fast Play lottery ticket worth $1,120,665.
The winner purchased the $20 100X The Cash ticket from Handy House #2 on U.S. 70 in Smyrna, according to the N.C. Education Lottery website.
The person, who has yet to be identified, has 180 days to claim the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
This is the largest Fast Play jackpot win in history.
The jackpot was initially $920,665 at the time of the purchase, but the winner received 100% of the jackpot plus an additional $200,000 cash since it was a $20 ticket.
After Saturday’s win, the jackpot restarted at $20,000.
The previous high for a Fast Play jackpot win was $691,417 in November of 2020. Another individual was selected Jan. 2021 for a jackpot of $747,482, but the winner only received half the amount due to their type of ticket.
The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.
Fast Play is known for its growing jackpot, which increases with every ticket sold until a winner is found.
