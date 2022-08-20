BEAUFORT - The Town of Beaufort will be holding a public hearing Wednesday, Aug. 24, concerning their comprehensive and Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) land use plan.
The town is working with Stewart Consulting to update the plan.
The total area affected by the plan is just under 8 square miles, with 5.13 miles within corporate limits and 2.79 in the extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The plan will look at recent demographics and market trends to indicate where growth is most appropriate.
The policy document will be used to guide future zone changes and recommend funding priorities for the town.
The current plan was developed in 2006 and does not reflect anything related to the Gallants Channel Bridge, the new US 70 highway and several new residential developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.