RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 11 million pounds of litter from roadsides this year, exceeding the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.
“This is the kind of record we never wanted to break,” N.C. Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said in a release announcing the milestone. “I am very proud of the hard working employees, contractors and volunteers who’ve helped us collect this trash, but litter shouldn’t be there in the first place. Keeping North Carolina beautiful starts with everyone doing their part.”
Since Jan. 1, the NCDOT has collected more than 11 million pounds of litter, totaling more than $15.8 million spent on such efforts, the release states.
In 2019, NCDOT forces and volunteers set the previous record by collecting 10.5 million pounds of litter statewide.
The NCDOT’s litter management programs are multifaceted. The department makes use of state-owned forces and contract services statewide. The NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides.
NCDOT is also partners with the more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of our highways at least four times a year.
If you spot someone littering from their vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter.
“Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and can hurt the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life,” the release concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.