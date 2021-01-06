MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care officials announced Wednesday the hospital is partnering with the Carteret County Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents age 75 years and older.
CHC will begin hosting vaccination clinics Thursday by appointment only at the hospital at 3500 Arendell St. To receive a vaccination, individuals must make an appointment in advance and fall within Phase 1a or Phase 1b, Group 1 of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services vaccination plan. Phase 1b, Group 1 includes all adults 75 years old and older.
Eligible residents can make an appointment to receive the vaccine at CHC by calling 252-499-6185.
CHC administered the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 17, and officials said the hospital continues to vaccinate frontline staff with first and, as of recently, second doses. As of Tuesday evening, the hospital had given 1,072 total doses of the vaccine.
The health department announced earlier this week it would begin vaccinating residents in Phase 1b, Group 1 Monday, also by appointment only. Officials said the department received 500 additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 4 for the next the round of vaccinations.
The health department also continues to vaccinate those in earlier phases, such as frontline health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents. To make a vaccination appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
To learn where you fall in the vaccination plan, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov, and for more information on North Carolina’s vaccine distribution process, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
